Local Hero ‘Candy Bomber’ Speaks at Chamber of Commerce

One of our most famous citizens, Gal Halvorsen, is known in this country as the “Candy Bomber” and to the kids of Berlin from the fall of 1948 to the spring of 1949 as “Uncle Wiggly Wings.”

This was the beginning of the “Cold War” and Russia blockaded road and rail traffic into Berlin. The answer was an airlift by the United States, Britain, and France.

One of the cargo pilots was a 28-Year-old Utah man by the name of Gail Halvorson. While they were unloading his C-54 airplane he walked over to kids gathered at the edge of the airport and handed out a couple sticks of gum, which the kids divided into many small pieces to be shared.

Next trip he brought some candy, which was of course was enthusiastically received. Lieutenant Halvorsen told the kids he would drop candy from the airplane. The kids asked how they would know which of the many airplanes he would be flying. Halvorsen said he would rock his wings and that is where the name “Uncle Wiggly Wings” began.

Gail Halvorsen grew up in rural Idaho and Utah and always had a desire to fly. In 1941 the government was concerned about the need for pilots and initiated a Civilian Pilot Training Program. Gail received a scholarship to earn a private pilot license, which he did in a Piper cub flying out of Brigham Airport in September 1941.

He immediately joined the recently created Utah Civil Air Patrol. In May of 1942 he joined the United States Army Air Force at the age of 22. After boot camp his USAAF Aviation Cadet training was at Spartan Aeronautics near Tulsa, Okla., that was a base primarily for training Royal Air Force pilots. He was assigned flight duties in the Air Transport Command in the South Atlantic Theater.

He was ordered to Germany in July 10, 1948 to fly C-54 in what was initially called “Operation Vittles” and would become known as the “Berlin Airlift.” The original intent was to bring in food and basic supplies despite the Russian blockade of ground routes.

When winter set in it was discovered that coal had to be flown in. At one-point tonnage reached almost 9,000 tons a day. It was an amazing feat of logistic and a demonstration of U.S. will.

The first candy drops for the kids did not have approval up the chain of command, but they became popular with flight crews. When Major General William Tunner heard about it, he thought it was a great public relations idea and gave it the name “Operation Little Vittles.”

Volunteers back in the states made parachutes and candy companies donated candy. By the end of the 323 days of the Berlin Airlift Operation, 23 tons of candy was dropped for the stranded kids of Berlin.

The United States of America showed the world again it was an amazingly good country. One woman who was a German teenage during the Berlin Airlift commented “It was not just the candy; it was that someone cared, and it represented hope.”

After the Berlin Airlift Halvorsen, spent another 25 years in the USAF retiring with the rank of Colonel.

At the Spanish Fork/Salem Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Nov. 20, Gail Halvorsen told his story and answered questions. He was wearing a Spartan School of Aeronautics jacket (Spartan is still in the aviation training business). For a man who turned 99 on Oct. 10 he looked good and gave an absorbing talk. He remains active and just returned from London where British Prime Minister Boris Johnson honored him. He will be featured in the Royal British Legion’s Festival of Remembrance in the Royal Albert Hall.