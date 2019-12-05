Light the World Giving Machines Allow Shoppers to Help Those in Need

A holiday meal for a family. A box of fresh produce. Take-home meals for a child. Those are only some of the donation options that Utah Valley shoppers will have this year through the Light the World Giving Machines.

As part of the annual #LightTheWorld campaign, shoppers at University Place in Orem can donate to Community Action Services and Food Bank and three other Utah Valley charitable organizations through the special vending machines.

With a simple card swipe, individuals can perform an instant act of service by purchasing items ranging in price from $5 to $320. The machines opened on Nov. 26.

“We are unbelievably grateful for the opportunity to be included in the Giving Machines,” said Karen McCandless, executive director of Community Action Services and Food Bank. “Our agency depends heavily on donations made during the holiday season, and this will help propel us toward our goal of eliminating poverty in our area.”

For Community Action Services and Food Bank, the Giving Machine donation options include: Take-Home Meals for a Child for $5; Box of Fresh Produce for $10; Holiday Meal for a Family for $25; 100 Meals for $50; 250 Meals for $125.

The #LightTheWorld Giving Machines started in 2017. In two years, the machines have raised more than $2.8 million in donations from five global locations. This year’s campaign will include 10 locations around the world.

Utah County charities participating in the Orem #LightTheWorld Giving Machines, in addition to Community Action Services and Food Bank, include: Family Support and Treatment Center; United Way of Utah County; Center for Women and Children in Crisis.

For more information about Community Action Services and Food Bank and its mission, go to communityactionuc.org.

Community Action Services and Food Bank fosters self-sufficiency in families and individuals. The focus is on stabilizing families with housing and food assistance, then providing help with programs, education and referral support to assist those who are struggling with poverty. Since 1967 the agency has been meeting basic human needs (like food, shelter and housing) while providing individuals and families long-term solutions to rebuild their financial and social self-sufficiency. This can enable people to move out of poverty.

Community Action Services and Food Bank helps change people’s lives, embodies the spirit of hope, improves communities and makes America a better place to live. For more information, go to actionuc.org.(Serve Daily submission by Jennifer Durrant.)