A Candle for Loved Ones Lost

The holidays are a wonderful time filled with making memories with friends and family. However, for those who have lost loved ones, the holidays can be difficult because they can often serve as a reminder that someone is missing.

For many residents, including Payson native, Angella Martin, taking time to remember loved ones has become a holiday tradition. Each Christmas Eve, she and members of her family go to the Payson Cemetery to decorate the graves of loved ones lost.

“I grew up in Payson and have a lot of loved ones who have passed on who are laid to rest in the Payson cemetery,” Martin said, “Years ago my mom and my aunt started the tradition of lighting up the graves of our loved ones, by decorating and putting candles and battery powered lights on them. A lot of times the police would show up at the cemetery and wonder what they were doing in the cemetery after dark. My dad passed away from acute myeloid leukemia the day before my birthday in March 2017, and last year me, my mom and sister made beautiful wreaths to put on the grave sites of our loved ones. Every year on Christmas Eve it is amazing to see more and more people at the cemetery all day long lighting candles, crying, laughing and just loving their loved ones.”

Keri Andrus is among those lighting candles at the Payson cemetery, and she said she learned about it from a newspaper article several years ago.

“Our family started the Christmas tradition of grave candles last year,” Andrus said. “We brought a bunch of small candles and left one on the graves of family. For us this includes family we knew in our lifetime and several generations going back to pioneers. I’ve heard some people will visit more than one cemetery, but for now we just do Payson. We leave the candles lit on each grave Christmas Eve and retrieve them on Christmas day.”

Spanish Fork residents Kristin Bowen and Keri Andrus both lost loved ones whose graves they visit on Christmas Eve as well.

“My husband lost his father Jack Earl Bowen at an age no child should: 6-years-old,” Bowen said.

“We light a special candle on his grave every year to keep his memory alive for our children, Victorya and Jack Bowen, who love hearing special stories of their Grandpa Jack to this day. This is why this special tradition means so much to this Bowen family.”

Andrus, who lost her younger sister six years ago, when she was just 34-years-old, said she feels it’s important to keep loved ones included in the holiday traditions even after they’re gone.

“Visiting my sister’s grave is a way of bringing light to them and us,” Andrus said. “It makes their headstone look beautiful like a Christmas tree, and it shows respect and love to the person who has passed on, keeping them in the loop of the celebration of Christ’s birth.”

Angella Martin of Payson encouraged others to take part in this tradition.

“If you haven’t done it yet, and you have loved ones laid to rest, you should start this wonderful tradition with your family,” she said. “If you don’t have a loved one to visit, take a drive on Christmas Eve past the cemetery just before it’s pitch dark, and you’ll see the whole cemetery lit up. It really is so beautiful.” (Brown is a Serve Daily contributor.)