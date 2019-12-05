Spanish Fork Festival of Lights glows brighter every year

Spanish Fork City is continuing a Christmas lights drive through display tradition that began in 1992, 27 years ago.

The Festival of lights has become one the largest and most family affordable holiday events in Utah, and it is right here in Spanish Fork.

Each year it expands with a new feature and this year they have added the Unicorn and Prince Carriage to the display.

This is an incredibly huge display of over a million lights located next to the Spanish Oaks Golf Course in beautiful Canyon View Park.

City employees started installing the fixtures for the display in October for the Thanksgiving evening public opening of the Festival of Lights.

There are many themed areas within the display, such as banners and greeters, winters sports, Toyland, prehistoric times with a volcano and dinosaurs, Victorian Village and the Nutcracker, North Pole, Cowboys, sugar plums and goodies, water dwellers, animals, a nativity scene, and many lighted specialty items.

The Season’s Greeting Banner is 100 feet wide. The ski jump is 40 feet long and animated. The jack in the box is 15 feet high and animated. The Toyland castle is 30 feet high. The skating pond is 30 feet long, with animated skaters. And of course, an animated Santa in a sleigh pulled by reindeer. The tunnels of lights is a fun drive.

This is a must-see event that only happens once a year. You can also listen to holiday music on 99.7 FM while you drive through the displays.

This is an excellent way to have family time and share the beauty of the Christmas season. The drive through display is open from 6 to 10 nightly through New Year’s Day evening. Admission is $8 per carload; $22 for a commercial van or vehicle towing a trailer and $30 for a bus. The fee can be paid by cash or credit card. Gift Certificates are $8, and punch passes for five admissions are $35 and available at the Spanish Fork City Office (40 South Main Street) or the Parks and Recreation Office (775 North Main Street).

Festival of Lights is accessed off Highway 6 (going east toward Price) at Powerhouse road. Turn right and follow the signs. For safety reasons you are not allowed to get out of your car. (Helmick is a Serve Daily contributor.)