Groundbreaking ceremony paves way for new terminal at Provo Airport

For the past few years Allegiant Airlines has served Provo out of the TAC Air building that was never designed to be an airline terminal.

If anyone has flown out of Provo on an airline flight, you have seen how crowded the facilities are (and automobile parking is a problem, as well). Ramp space is limited, which creates a problem, particularly when BYU games or events that bring in charter flights.

It has long been time coming for a real airport terminal at the Provo Airport. The airport manager, Steve Gleason, along with city, county, state and federal officials have finally made it happen.

On Nov. 6 a groundbreaking ceremony was held with a huge crowd that included the Lt. Governor, Michelle Kaufus.

After the usual and always appropriate speeches, the crowd moved to the east side of the event tent for the official groundbreaking of the $40 million, 100,000 square-foot building.

Watching the event was a real blast, literally. Rather than using the classic golden shovels, the dignitaries had a simulated dynamite plunger to set off an explosion of red, white and blue smoke. It was certainly a noteworthy groundbreaking that will be remembered.

The terminal is expected to be finished in December 2021 and initially will have four gates with a design that can be expanded to 10 gates.

Several airlines are interested in expanding service to Provo when the terminal is completed. This will be a huge convenience for south Utah County and our neighboring counties to the south.

To make it even easier to get to the Provo Airport, the recently developed Lakeview Parkway will take you directly to the airport from the I-15 / University Avenue Exit on the south side of Provo. That saves a long drive to the Salt Lake City Airport and as Steve Gleason points out, the real advantage is when you arrive you are almost home. (Helmick is a Serve Daily contributor.)