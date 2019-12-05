Enjoy the Season with a Provo River Christmas Cruise

How about taking a Christmas cruise this year? Doesn’t that sound like fun? Yes, it does, and you don’t have to go far, and you don’t have to spend a lot of money for a great experience.

What you will find is lighted Christmas scenes spectacularly reflecting off the calm water, wonderful Christmas music, and a visit by Santa Clause in a canoe as you glide down the Provo River. That will certainly give you something to talk about this holiday season.

This is the 23rd year that Benjamin Allen and his wife have hosted the Christmas boat cruise from their CLAS Ropes Course property. Last year more than 4,000 people enjoyed the Christmas Cruise during the month of December.

The two river boats used for the cruise will accommodate up to 40 people and are wheelchair accessible. They are open boats and you should bring warm cloths and a blanket. The river cruise experience takes about 25 minutes. This is a unique event that will be remembered for date night or family night and for everyone in between.

The Christmas Boat Cruise departs from CLAS Ropes Course at 3606 West Center Street in Provo. The cruise runs every 30-minutes Monday through Thursday from 6:30 to 9 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday from 6:30 to 10 p.m. The price is just $8 per person. If you have a large group, you can rent the entire boat for $175 Monday through Thursday and $195 Friday and Saturday. It is a good idea to call for reservations at (801) 373-8897. (Helmick is a Serve Daily contributor.)