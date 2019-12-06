Schools ALA Seniors

ALA Seniors recognized for their Outstanding Academics, Leadership, and Community Service.

Each year the Spanish Fork Kiwanis Club awards several seniors within the community for their excellence in Leadership, Academics and Community Service. Congratulations to ALA seniors; Anna Chingas, Katie Griffiths, Haylee Orton, Elizabeth Tervort, Tyler Babbel, Clara Morley, Sadie Stone, and Tristan Kaiser for receiving this award. (Not pictured: Clara Morley, Sadie Stone and Tristan Kaiser.