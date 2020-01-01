Loved By Many: One More Tragic Loss

Tage Elias Edmond (Pedro) Keele’s life was taken too soon, by his own hand. Tage passed away on Dec. 9, 2019.

Tage will always be remembered for his strength and courage during challenging times. Tage was just 17 years old. He was born to Tasha Ann Keele and Jason Ron Peck on May 20, 2002. He was welcomed with open arms by his big sister, Shalice Peck. His Stepmother, Kim, loved Tage like her very own.

Tage loved the great outdoors. Going up in the canyon and enjoying nature with his friends and family was his happy place. He had an adventurous spirit and prided himself on making everyone smile.

Tage had a real gift with making all those around him feel loved and valued. He was known for going out of his way to make those who struggled in life or had few friends feel included and important. If you were having a bad day or going through a difficult time, you could always count on Tage to randomly show up at your door with a warm hug of comfort, uplifting words of encouragement or a text message to let you know that everything would be okay.

Tage was always the peacemaker and one to smooth rough situations over and to bring people together by making everyone laugh. He had the natural ability to find humor in everything while turning around awkward situations with his goofy sense of humor.

Even though Tage was so young, he learned the value of service more than most adults do in a lifetime. He was always very generous with helping those in need. You’d always hear about him going out of his way to make someone else’s day brighter, even when he was struggling. Never would you hear him complain about his own problems while in the service of others. He would gladly serve you with a happy heart while making sure you felt cared about and valued.

“The loneliest people are the kindest. The saddest people smile the brightest. The most damaged people are the wisest. All because they do not wish to see anyone else suffer the way they do” – Anonymous.

Everyone who knew Tage is completely heartbroken. The world is a little less bright without him here. He will be missed by so many people, but those who knew him can consider themselves blessed, for he touched the lives of many.

Often times, when we hear of something tragic (although our heart goes out to those who our mourning), we don’t think that it could possibly happen to someone we love or know. It can be your sibling, your child, parent, friend, neighbor or even the person you pass in the grocery store who appears to have it all together.

If you know someone who is struggling, reach out to them and show your love and support. If someone confides in you that they are depressed or feeling hopeless, its important take them seriously. If you are having thoughts of suicide, please reach out for help. You are not alone. You are loved. You are valued, and you are important.

A memorial service was held for Tage on Dec. 17. Interment was at Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Leave a memory at walkerspanishfork.com. A new three-digit suicide prevention hotline has been proposed, 988, as it is easier to remember than a 10-digit number. Congress still has a major role to play in creating the hotline. Currently the hotline is available via 800-273-8255 (TALK). (Serve Daily submission).