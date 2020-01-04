Winter Beauty

We are blessed with four seasons to entertain us during the year. Winter is

a cool season (pun intended) because it has some unique features for us to think about and appreciate.

The visual impact of winter is mul- tifaceted and gets frozen in our mind (pun intended) for us to take into old age and use wisely.

The weather forecast tells us a snow- storm is coming, and it may be the largest storm of the season. We anx- iously wait, periodically looking out the

window to see if it is snowing yet. When we go to bed, we get up with great curiosity to see how much snow

has fallen. Then we ask ourselves how long the storm will last. Snow is some- thing we can see, measure, touch and taste. A snowstorm brings out emotions we don’t experience in the spring, sum- mer, and fall seasons.

The landscape gets a new coat of beauty and brings forth a sense of cleanliness and purity. Then the ques- tion, are we going to be able to get out of the driveway today. Driving can be an adventure in terms of traction and

defensive mindset about other driv- ers on the road.

On the lighter side, it is time to make snow angels and snowmen. Now there is a winter sight for you. Then there are the action shots in our cam- era or at least in our minds eye of sledding, skiing,

snowboarding and riding the snowmo- bile in the winter wonderland. There is just no other season like it.

The winter nights are long, in Utah County we have about 15 hours between sunset and sunrise.

With so much darkness it has

always amazed me that the Creator’s wisdom has provid- ed us with a blanket of white snow to reflect the limited light that is available.

Just look at the magic of a full moon on a winter night.

Winter is a wonderful season to be cherished and appreciat-

ed. Human nature is such that we will soon be ready for change and spring weather and its attributes. (Helmick is a Serve Daily contributor.)