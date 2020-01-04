Spring Creek Mortuary employees strive to help families in their time of need

A funeral home is unique in that it’s the one place no one wants to visit, but everyone knows they will, eventually.

Working at one means that every day you face what no one really wants to face: mortality. Yet, funeral home directors find solace in the service they provide. Such is the case for Steve Schultz, director of Spring Creek Mortuary, which recently opened in Springville.

“I know I am doing something for someone that they can’t possibly do for themselves,” he said, sitting in a conference room in the new funeral home on Springville’s Main Street.

That connection to those facing emotional upheaval is what convinced the Springville native to leave retirement life behind and take on the role of funeral director. It came after a friend introduced him to Nanette Tanner, owner of Spring Creek Mortuary. After a few conversations, they realized their approach to managing a funeral home were aligned. Compassion. Empathy. Patience. Love.

Being a funeral home director wasn’t Schultz’ first career, it was his second. A lifelong resident of Springville, Shultz retired after a 30-year career as a manager for the state of Utah and found that he wasn’t quite ready for the retirement life. He had family who worked in funeral homes and decided to take on another career, so returned to college and graduated from the Worsham College of Mortuary Science in Chicago Ill., in 2011. After several years working as a funeral home director, he decided perhaps now he was ready to retire.

Then he met Tanner.

Tanner, and her husband, Mark, and their children moved to Springville five years ago from the small town of Orangeville to help care for ailing family. A business owner with 10 children and 10 grandchildren, she juggles being a wife, mother and grandmother with an easy smile.

“I have worked in the funeral service field since 1998, when I began my mortuary science education. I was initially tutored by a second-generation funeral director and exposed to the great feeling of compassion and care that is needed by those families we serve,” Tanner said.

Tanner established the Heritage Funeral Home in Huntington in 2009 and purchased Fausett Mortuary in Castle Dale and Price in 2015. After moving to Springville, she was afforded the opportunity to purchase Legacy Funerals and Cremations in Spanish Fork in 2018, and after studying the ever-growing population of Springville, realized the city was in need of a second funeral home.

Spring Creek Mortuary, located at 737 North Main in Springville, was almost a year in construction and is a mirror image of the one the Tanner’s constructed in Huntington. Tanner said when trying to decide on what she wanted, she realized she already had, so she used the same blueprints for the new funeral home.

With the funeral home complete and open for service, Tanner and Schultz have decided to hold an open house for the public. The open house will be held a Jan. 10-11 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Everyone is invited to visit the funeral home and learn more about the services that can be provided.

Schultz said there are many plans that can be put in place now to prepare for the inevitable, and during the open house Schultz and Tanner and their staff of five will be happy to explain what they are.

“Too often people don’t think about it until they have to think about it, and there’s an easier way,” Schultz said. (Davis is editor of Serve Daily.)

Spring Creel Mortuary Open House

Spring Creek Mortuary, 737 North, Main Street in Springville, will hold an open house Jan. 10-11 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., for the community to learn about the new facility and pre-need plans that are available. A highlight of information that will be available includes:

Pre-Need Insurance

An insurance policy that secures future funeral expenses you select at today’s prices. While those services you select may increase over time, the policy ensures that you pay nothing more for those guaranteed services you selected, even years down the line.

All funeral homes fall under this Federal Trade Commission umbrella, and most, if not all funeral homes including Spring Creek Mortuary will accept a competitor’s pre-need policy. The policy belongs to the consumer, and you are free to select or deselect the mortuary you initiated the policy with.

Cremations

Cremations are a growing and accepted option for consumers. Many religious organizations have softened their stance on the practice as more and more people are looking to not only save money, but looking for an ecological alternative to a full-service burial

Green Burial

For those concerned about not leaving an environmental footprint, a green burial may be a good option. Typically, a few cemeteries in Utah have a section dedicated to green burials where a grave is often dug by hand, the body is not embalmed, then placed in a biodegradable container(wood, wicker, reeds, linens, etc), no outer burial container, grave refilled, then the body returned back to nature.