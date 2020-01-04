As a concerned taxpayer in a year when the legislature is looking at tax reform, I think they should look at IHC and their tax-exempt status.

I see they compete with the private sector, that pays taxes in numerous health related businesses, but they take the windfall or surplus of revenue to our neighboring state of Nevada and spend millions of dollars to sponsor the Raiders professional football team.

These dollars should be spent in Utah by the different governmental entities Competition in business is good, but taxes and the regulations should be the same, not allow one entity to have an unfair advantage, and try to create a monopoly. It is obvious to me that the nonprofit corporation has become very profitable and should pay its fair share of taxes.

- Dr. Richard A. Johnson