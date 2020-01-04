History professor to speak on Utah’s outlaws at Springville Senior Center

Dr. Jay Buckley, associate professor of history at BYU, will speak on Utah’s outlaws on Feb. 5, at 6 p.m. at the Springville Senior Center, 65 East, 200 South.

This event is free and open to all. Was the Utah Territory a violent and lawless place? Or was it a peaceful and lawful one? Or a bit of both? Separating fact and fiction about colorful and notorious outlaws such as Matt Warner, Butch Cassidy, the McCarty Gang, Isom Dart, Elza Lay, Ann and Josie Bassett, and the Wild Bunch is a fascinating challenge.

In fact, sometimes these outlaws were in-laws! We will embark on a journey through outlaw hangouts such as the Bassett Ranch, Brown’s Hole, Hole in the Wall, and Robber’s Roost as we seek to understand what drove these men and women to crime, and why some went straight and others went to prison or met death by a bullet or at the end of a noose.

Buckley grew up in Bridger Valley, Wyo. He studied history at BYU before earning his PhD at the University of Nebraska.

Buckley is an associate professor of history at Brigham Young University, where he teaches U.S., American West, and American Indian history courses.

At BYU he directs the American Indian Studies minor. In addition, he is the director of the Charles Redd Center for Western Studies.

Professor Buckley also directs college-credit field studies every summer for the Driven2Teach program (www.driven2teach.org) which gives Utah educators, specializing in American history grades 5 through 12, a hands-on learning experience at historical sites around the country.

Buckley has written seven books and is currently working on two more.

He is a popular lecturer, speaking at meetings for many diverse historical organizations. He truly makes history come to life for his audiences. (Serve Daily submission.)