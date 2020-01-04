Chairbound Sportsman Organization celebrates end of year with hunts for disabled

The Chairbound Sportsman Organization, following a successful annual Christmas Dinner on Dec. 7, held its last ram sheep hunt on Dec. 14.

The ram sheep hunt was on Dave Shaperd’s Water Hollow Ranch for the benefit of Jack Charlesworth, a paraplegic from polio; Derek Barney a paraplegic from a car accident; and Todd Lobato, a wounded warrior. All three got their ram sheep.

The past year was busy for the Chairbound Sportsman, with 37 hunts, including 11 turkey hunts, four pheasant hunts for 29 members, one antelope hunt, three elk hunts, one moose hunt, and 11 ram sheep hunts.

They also had six fishing trips involving 31 members. The only requirement to be a participating member is an injury or disability that qualifies you as a handicapped. The outdoor sportsman events are free to participants and entirely funded by donations.

January 2020 is the 10-year anniversary of the Chairbound Sportsman Organization under the leadership of Springville resident Kenneth Vaughn. It is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit volunteer organization. Their annual fund-raising banquet is scheduled for Feb. 22 at the Provo Elks Lodge.

They are currently looking for donations from individuals and businesses that can be auctioned during the banquet. They also have dinner packages and corporate tables available for the banquet by contacting Kenneth at (801) 499-9770 or visit their website at www.chairboundsportsman.org . These folks are doing more than any other organization in the state of Utah to help the disabled enjoy outdoor activities such as target shooting, hunting, fishing, and camping. (Helmick is a Serve Daily contributor.)