Professor of world religions speaks during Sons of Pioneers meeting

The Mt. Nebo Chapter of the Sons of Utah Pioneers had Alonzo L. Gaskill as the guest speaker at its monthly dinner meeting in December.

Gaskill is a professor of World Religions, Evans Fellow, in the Office of Religious Outreach at Brigham Young University, and the title of his presentation was Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Temple Symbols.

Gaskill has an amazing wealth of information on ancient and current religious practices throughout the world, including their rituals, symbols, and clothing. He used to belong to the Greek Orthodox Church, and had a good understanding of the importance of the symbolism in their ceremonies.

He expanded that knowledge by studying religious ordinances, ceremonies, and symbols of other churches in the world, including the Old Testament. Gaskill was careful to only cover public information that had been referenced by LDS church leaders about our temple ordinances, but the door to understanding was opened wide as he referenced other religious traditions.

It was amazing to see parallels between LDS temple symbols and covenants as he explained other religious practices, both ancient and modern. The Mt. Nebo Chapter of the Sons of Utah Pioneers meets monthly with their wives to enjoy a guest speaker and a catered meal. If anyone is interested in more information, call or email Dan Howlett (801) 361-0108, [email protected] (Serve Daily submission by LaRon Taylor.)