American Leadership Academy recognizes Rick Robinson as Teacher of the Month

American Leadership Academy would like to recognize Rick Robinson as the December Teacher of the Month.

Robinson has been teaching at ALA since 2008. He currently teaches Hip Hop, Ballroom, and Jazz. You may also see him teaching his dancers ballet, lifts, and tumbling skills. Robinson studied Philosophy, History, Dance and Portuguese at BYU. He received a minor in Dance in 1994, and is currently working on finishing his Bachelors in History and Portuguese.

His love for dancing began in 1986 when he took a ballroom dance class at BYU. He continued dancing as a member of the BYU ballroom dance team, and in 1992, was part of the Latin Formation Championship team who competed at the Black Pool England Event. In 1993, he was part of the U.S. Amateur Latin American Champions team.

Robinson joined the Odyssey Dance Theatre in 1994 dancing hip hop and ballroom. He tried his hand in choreography in 1996 when Thriller made its debut. Since then, he has choreographed seven other pieces for Odyssey. He has made appearances on Star Search, Dancing with the Stars, So You Think You Can Dance, and Live to Dance.

His greatest accomplishments have been teaching and mentoring students of dance. Some of those students are Derek and Julianne Hough, Mark Ballas, Lindsay Arnold, Whitney Carson, Brittany Cherry, Jaymz Tuaileva, Tanisha Belnap, and several more. When Rick is not teaching dance at ALA, you can find him at his studio, Center Stage in Orem, The Vibe studio, Charisma and The Dance Club. He also enjoys reading Aristotle, Socrates, Tolstoy, and many other philosophers. He and his wife have five children, all dancers. (Serve Daily submission by Stephanie Chingas.)