Spanish Fork Airport manager plans monthly breakfast for flying enthusiasts

Spanish Fork Airport Manager, Cris Child, not only manages the airport for Spanish Fork, but he is also a pilot and aviation enthusiast. He is always thinking of ways to promote the airport and the biggest example is the annual Airplanes, Trains, and Automobiles event.

Now he has another idea, a monthly airport breakfast for pilots, airport users, and aviation enthusiasts. Six airport businesses and organizations have sponsored two breakfasts a year; Utah Aviation Services, Platinum Aviation, EAA Chapter 753, Springville Flying Club, Phoenix Air Academy, and Rick Strong.

The breakfast is free, but donations are welcome and encouraged. If donations exceed the cost of the food, any excess will be donated to the Gail S. Halvorsen Aviation Education Center. Pilots from out of town are welcome to fly-in and join the breakfast.

The fist Spanish Fork Airport breakfast is scheduled for Jan. 18, and will be held the third Saturday of each month, from 9 to 11 a.m. in Hangar #6.

The monthly airport breakfast also provides an opportunity for Nebo School District aviation students to get uniquely acquainted with local pilots who love to inspire young aviators. (Helmick is a Serve Daily contributor.)