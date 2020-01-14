 Skip to main content

In This Issue: Serve Daily - January 2020

Jan 14, 2020 03:18PM ● By Chris Baird

Serve Daily - January 2020 - Volume 9 - Issue 92

Welcome to a brand new year and a brand new decade. We are in the roaring 20's. 
Chris Baird, Publisher, has resumed doing his monthly Publisher's Column found on page 2. 
We hope you enjoy reading the January 2020 edition of Serve Daily. 
Sharing a positive story of our community
I’m Chris, Publisher and your friend in sharing the positive and good things in our community. I’ve been printing Serve Daily for more than seven years now, and how the time has flown by. Read More »
Professor of world religions speaks during Sons of Pioneers meeting
The Mt. Nebo Chapter of the Sons of Utah Pioneers had Alonzo L. Gaskill as the guest speaker at its monthly dinner meeting in December. Read More »
Students create Christmas Cards for school district
Nebo has many talented artists and is thrilled to recognize some of them. We are especially grateful to our art teachers that encourage their students to practice and develop their talents. Read More »
American Leadership Academy recognizes Rick Robinson as Teacher of the Month
American Leadership Academy would like to recognize Rick Robinson as the December Teacher of the Month. Read More »
Spanish Fork Airport manager plans monthly breakfast for flying enthusiasts
Spanish Fork Airport Manager, Cris Child, not only manages the airport for Spanish Fork, but he is also a pilot and aviation enthusiast. Read More »
In-Print
Upcoming Events Near You

 

SERVE DAILY