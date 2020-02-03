 Skip to main content

In This Issue: Serve Daily - February 2020

Feb 03, 2020 03:42PM ● By Chris Baird
Welcome to the month of love as we celebrate Valentine's Day. Make sure to celebrate with your loved one, every day, not just once a year.
Kelly chosen as ALA elementary teacher of the month
Rae Kelley has been selected as the January Elementary Teacher of the Month at American Leadership Academy. Read More »
Nelson picked as ALA teacher of the month
Katie Nelson was selected by American Leadership Academy as its January Teacher of the Month. Read More »
Student wins national contest
Lydia Keel, a ninth-grade student from Spanish Fork Junior High, won the PTA Reflections Theme Search Contest with her original theme “I Will Change the World By…” for 2021-2022. Read More »
Drill team named Academic State Champions
The Salem Hills Highschool Drill Team was named academic state champions at the state semifinals at Utah Valley University on Jan. 23, where they competed. Read More »
Leavitt Insurance and Central Bond selected as business of the month
The Payson Santaquin Area Chamber of Commerce selected Leavitt Insurance and Central Bond Services, Inc., of Santaquin and Spanish Fork as its Business of the Month. Read More »
Spanish Fork and Salem honor local business
The Spanish Fork and Salem Chamber of Commerce selected Tony’s Window Cleaning and Lawn Care as January business of the month. Read More »
Center devoted to those with Autism opens
Autism affects one in every 54 children in Utah, which is higher than the national average. The Heritage Community, Vivint Gives Back and other community members recently joined together to Read More »
ALA students prepare for performance to delight the pirate
American Leadership Academy will present the play “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Feb. 27. 28, and March 2, at 7 p.m., with a matinee performance on Feb. 29 at 2 p.m. Read More »
Volunteers strive to help make life better for girls around the world
For the past five years the Payson Days for Girls Team has given time, skill, and passion to make a difference in the lives of girls around the globe. Read More »
You call for an Uber?
Local resident, Adam Huff, who calls Payson home, was originally looking for a part-time job on the side of his full-time job. He was on the search for something that would be flexible and Read More »
Lyrics from the heart. Local songwriter and performer finds solace and recovery by sharing his vision, talent, and hope for tomorrow
Award winning songwriter, Andrew Wiscombe grew up in South Utah County, where he attended Spanish Fork High School. At the early age of just 15, Andrew discovered his love for the guitar. Read More »
Organizers plan fundraiser to lift hope for ‘Little Warriors’
The past six years the Elks Lodge of Utah has sponsored Little Warriors Camp. This is an outdoor experience for the children, surviving spouse and parents of a fallen Utah service member. Read More »
Unlikely sculpture that stands atop LDS temples was created by Springville artist
In his lengthy career Cyrus Dallin created at least 260 sculptures. Many are famous and in significant locations in various locations around the United States. Read More »
Endure the Hard Times with a Smile
Melissa was born in Prove to W. William (Bill) Brown Jr. and Linda Kaye Mecham Brown on Feb. 22, 1974. Her mother passed away when Melissa was only 14 months old. Read More »
Encircled in Love
It is impossible to have a personal understanding of someone else’s life without a meaningful relationship. Have you ever wondered what someone’s life is like who is completely different Read More »
Payson High students celebrate success with publication of stories
Two Payson High School students are riding high after having their stories published in Utah Valley Magazine publications. Senior’s Daxon Geldmacher and Melissa Ward each submitted short Read More »
Family event offers unique opportunity to learn about sounds of Scottish culture
The public is invited to learn more about Scottish culture through narrative, bagpipes, drum, and dance at the Springville Senior Center, March 4, at p.m. Read More »
Organization takes aim on annual fundraiser to continue making ‘outdoors possible’
If you have been a regular reader of Serve Daily, you have seen almost monthly articles about the wonderful and often amazing hunting and fishing events of the Chairbound Sportsman Organization. Read More »
Repair shop owner focuses on service even after accident nearly takes his life
Rebuilding and restoring is what Cameron Johnson, owner of Payson Autobody and Glass does best. Read More »
Welders build our future and are in critical demand
One trade that this structure requires is welding. Dillon Hales of Yeti Welding, who is head of a crew working on the project, says that welding is a trade that is needed. Read More »
Kindergarten Couple
There’s the saying, “All I ever needed to know, I learned in kindergarten.” Well, for Payson couple, Matt and Sara Po’oi, that old adage should be extended to, “The one I needed to marry Read More »
What if Every Day was Valentine’s Day?
Valentine’s day was originally conceived to honor Saint Valentine, who was executed on Feb. 14, 269 A.D. for not complying with Roman law. Read More »
Springville Museum of Art makes for a perfect ‘getaway’
It is February and weather does not invite long trips, but we don’t have to go far to visit the landmark Springville Museum of Art. Read More »
Spanish Fork River a treasure to be explored, even in the winter
Who would have thought that taking a kayak on the Spanish Fork River on a chilly winter evening would be my most coveted outdoor activity? Read More »
I was served by observing your love for each other
February is that time of year when the earth is still enveloped in its wintry weather, yet the prospect of spring is on the horizon. Read More »
Art Royalty
The Springville Art Royalty is a tradition at the art museum that’s been around for almost 100 years. When it first started in the 1920s, the art royalty was chosen by children, Read More »
Sons of Pioneers
The Mt. Nebo Chapter of the Sons of Utah Pioneers held their monthly meeting Jan. 23, at the Mervyn Sharp Bennion Veteran’s home in Payson. Read More »
Schools – Mayor Youth Award
Savannah Allman and Oliver Wood, both ninth grade students at Springville Junior High School, and Mark Anderson and Addison Cash, fifth and sixth grade students are Reagan Academy, Read More »
51 Scouts
Boy Scouts of America Troop 1467 awarded the Eagle Scout rank to 51 young men during the 15 years of its existence. Read More »
Schools – Nebo School District
Superintendent Rick Nielsen and the Nebo School Board of Education meet with students from each of the high schools and junior high schools on a quarterly basis. Read More »
Schools – School Board
Treygan Fusselman, a sixth-grade student at Mt. Loafer Elementary, started off the Nebo School Board meeting with the pledge. Read More »
