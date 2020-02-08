Center devoted to those with Autism opens

Autism affects one in every 54 children in Utah, which is higher than the national average. The Heritage Community, Vivint Gives Back and other community members recently joined together to cut the ribbon at the brand-new Michael S. Sproul Smart Home.

The $2 million facility, named in honor of a late Vivint employee who dedicated his life to helping people with intellectual disabilities, is one of the most advanced residential treatment centers in the country. It’s designed to meet the needs of neurodiverse teenagers, including those with autism. In addition to the latest in treatment and care, the facility includes Vivint Smart Home technology to help keep its residents safe. (Serve Daily submission.)