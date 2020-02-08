ALA students prepare for performance to delight the pirate

American Leadership Academy will present the play “Peter and the Starcatcher,” Feb. 27. 28, and March 2, at 7 p.m., with a matinee performance on Feb. 29 at 2 p.m.

The cast of 48 ALA students in grades 7-12 hilariously tell the story of an orphan who helps a Starcatcher-in-training keep the powerful celestial substance cargo from falling into the wrong hands.

The origins of Peter Pan, Wendy, the Lost Boys, Captain Hook, and Neverland are found through laughter and more importantly, one’s imagination.

The simplicity of the play allows the audience to imagine with the orphan the chance to fly, find a name, a family, and save his friends. The comedy, live music, and talent surrounding the orphan as he meets Molly, a fearsome pirate named Black Stache, the pasta-loving Natives, and so many more, will keep the audience talking and laughing for days after.

American Leadership Academy is located at 898 West, 1100 South, in Spanish Fork.

Tickets are $6 for students, $8 for adults, $35 for family and can be purchased at the front desk of the middle building at ALA, at the door, or by calling 801-794-2226 extension 261. (Serve Daily submission.)