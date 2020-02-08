Organizers plan fundraiser to lift hope for ‘Little Warriors’

It is estimated that in Utah more than 300 children and families have lost a parent or spouse because of military service, committed suicide related to PTSD or passed away while on active duty.

The past six years the Elks Lodge of Utah has sponsored Little Warriors Camp.

This is an outdoor experience for the children, surviving spouse and parents of a fallen Utah service member.

It is a three-day event held at Camp Wapiti; a 50-acre mountain retreat operated by the Utah Elks.

It is a wonderful family weekend with numerous scheduled activities, plenty of great food and interaction with caring volunteer staff who truly put the children first.

It is also an opportunity for the adults to meet new friends in a supportive and deeply understanding environment where no one will ask difficult questions or make cruel comments about the loss in their lives. What is really striking about this event is how our great nation has service organizations that care about our veterans and their families.

The Elks Little Warriors Camp is a wonderful event for the families of our fallen service members and the event depends on charitable donations and fund raising.

A fun fundraising event is planned for Feb. 22, 12 to 3 p.m. at the Spanish Fork Fair grounds. The event is titled “Music from the Heart to our Veterans and their families.”

The event will also feature cowboy poets, fresh grilled hot dogs, and hamburgers. A raffle of donated items will also be an attraction. Admission is free for veterans and $2 for everyone else. Hamburgers/hot dogs, chips, and drinks are free for veterans and $5 for oothers.

All profits go to Utah veterans. This will be great Saturday afternoon entertainment and for a great cause. (Helmick is a Serve Daily contributor.)