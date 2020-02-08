By Emily Whittle

The Springville Art Royalty is a tradition at the art museum that’s been around for almost 100 years. When it first started in the 1920s, the art royalty was chosen by children, who would put pennies in voting boxes for who they thought should win. It’s now chosen based on an interview and a presentation on a piece of art at the museum.

But what does art royalty do, you ask? Essentially, art royalty attendants are ambassadors for the museum. They assist with events and meet people as the face of the museum. It's a great opportunity to serve your community and be around incredible art all the time, so if you:

Will be a junior or senior in the upcoming school year;

Attend Springville or Maple Mountain High School, and;

Think you’d be interested in being an art royalty attendant, then consider it.

Applications open on March 9 and are due on April 10. The new art royalty will be chosen and inducted at the Art Ball on May 16.

Even if you’re not interested in art royalty, consider coming to that! There will be dinner, live music, dancing, and, of course, getting to witness the induction of the new art royalty. To quote my mom, who went last year, “I can’t believe we’ve lived in Springville for 25 years and never knew about this. So fun.”

Art royalty has been extremely influential in my life and I’m so glad I did it. I would highly recommend it. (Whittle is an intern with Serve Daily.)