Sons of Pioneers

The Mt. Nebo Chapter of the Sons of Utah Pioneers held their monthly meeting Jan. 23, at the Mervyn Sharp Bennion Veteran’s home in Payson.

After some chapter business and the presentation of a Life Member certificate to Larson Boyer, the chapter members enjoyed a catered meal.

The chapter members were enlightened and entertained by noted author Jay H. Buckley. Buckley is an associate professor at BYU, where he teaches U.S., American West, and American Indian history courses.

He is also the author of several books on Lewis and Clark, exploration and emigration in the west, the fur trade, Indian-white relations, and other western themes.

Buckley presented an informative slide presentation on early fur trade in the western states and explained how the trail blazing by these men laid the groundwork for later emigration, especially the early Mormon pioneers.

The different Indian tribes in Utah were discussed and Buckley explained how some tribes trapped and some did not. He noted which tribes had good relations with the trappers and allowed safe passage through their land.

At that time, the United States was divided and claimed by several nations, including Mexico, England, France, and the United States. He explained how the traders and trappers helped established claims for the different nations.

During that time, the U.S. was trying to prove their claim for all the land to the Pacific Ocean. Buckley discussed the trading forts established by different traders and the rendezvous that were held in Utah and the surrounding states. He explained the prices for the beaver pelts and how manufactured goods were traded to the Indians and trappers.

The Mt. Nebo Chapter of the Sons of Utah Pioneers meets each month on the fourth Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Mervyn Sharp Bennion Veteran’s Home on North Main Street of Payson. New members are welcome. Dan Howlett is the Membership Chairman and can be contacted at 801-361-0188 for information. (Serve Daily submission.)