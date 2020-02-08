Schools – Nebo School District

Superintendent Rick Nielsen and the Nebo School Board of Education meet with students from each of the high schools and junior high schools on a quarterly basis.

Each Youth Board representative is selected by their principal to be a spokesperson for the school. This month the junior high school students came to discuss the importance of inclusion of everyone, making friends and showing kindness.

Some students expressed their appreciation of their administration genuinely listening to the students’ concerns. The students mentioned that their own school’s educators don’t just ask for input from the students but also for the students’ solutions. The students deeply appreciate this back and forth communication.

The Nebo School Board of Education expressed that this Youth Board meeting time is valuable because they hear from the students. The Nebo Education School Board thanked the students for the discussion at Youth Board meeting. The students seemed at ease to discuss what was on their minds with the board.

This sharing opportunity promotes friendships between the schools in the Nebo School District that is growing about 500 students yearly, with more than 34,000 students this year. (Serve Daily submission.)