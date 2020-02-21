Maple Mountain High School Welding Program enters Shop Makeover and $5000 Cash Prize Giveaway

Maple Mountain High School entered a video in a contest for a chance to spruce up their shop and get some fresh new hand tools for the students to use in class. Channellock tools sponsored a video contest for trades programs across the Nation to get a chance at $5000 cash, a shop full of new hand tools, as well as a shop makeover.



MMHS was selected as one of the top 3 videos submitted, and now the 3 videos are in a social media war. The video with the most likes by Saturday night wins the prize.



Voting started 2/20/2020, and ends 2/22/2020 at 10pm MST. Please goto Channellocks Facebook Page and vote by liking MMHS's video.



Then share the video or tag as many friends in the video as possible and urge them to vote and share as well.