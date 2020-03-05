Advanced Learning students design new logo for Salem City

It was an exciting day for Nebo’s Advanced Learning Center students Cedar Gasser and Caleb Fausett, as they presented the final design of a new logo to Salem City.

The ALC Center for Advanced Professional Studies Digital Media program, under the direction of Preston Powell, CAPS had the opportunity to design a new logo for Salem City.

The CAPS students worked on the project for several months, and they were excited to submit the final designs to Mayor Kurt Christensen, the city council, and the city employees for approval.

Multiple students were involved, and they were able to experience a real-world challenge. Sydney Ward and Tucker Pederson made presentations to the Salem City. (Serve Daily submission.)