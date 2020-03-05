Mayor Presents Youth Awards

Every seat was filled at Springville’s City Council Meeting for the Mayor’s Youth Award presentations. The award recipients were being recognized for their incredible stories of being courageous, positive, kind, hardworking and being leaders among their school and community. Those recognized included Susanna Richardson, a senior at Merit Academy; Carter Nilsson, 5th grader, and Braxton Johnson, 4th grader at Sage Creek Elementary; Rosalie Castaneda, Kindergartner; Andrew Johnson, 4th grader; Laila Ludvigson, 1st grader, and Yumi Jung, a 3rd grader; all from Meadow Brook Elementary.