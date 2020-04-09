YourTribe Clothing does its part to bring solidarity to everyone in a time of isolation

Being stuck in the house all day, isolated from social interaction can be a source of great stress and anxiety for many.

Yet, the social distancing restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 virus has put millions of people in that situation. The pandemic has left small businesses, particularly employees of those businesses in financial stress.

And then there are the frontline workers; doctors, nurses and first responders who are on the front lines battling the disease.

One local organization is doing what it can to bring solidarity to those suffering from social isolation, while at the same time, helping struggling businesses and giving back to those who are fighting against the virus at its core.

YourTribe Clothing is a brand that has given positive attention to suicide awareness by a simple semicolon in place of the letter “i” in the wording, signaling the wearer to pause when faced with a suicidal thought.

In an effort to bring show that we are all in this together, YourTribe Clothing is offering a limited edition T-shirt or sweatshirt with the word, “Quarant;ned” printed on it. T-shirts sell for $20, and sweatshirts sell for $32. With money earned from the shirts, the organization will purchase gift cards from local businesses to donate to those on the front lines.

“It’s the perfect trifecta really,” YTC owner, Jorge Garcia said. “Someone buys the shirt; they get a shirt and we use the donation to bring sales to a local business and then take those as gifts to bring smiles and hope to people needing a boost.

“We realize at this time when our country is in distress due to the COVID-19 Virus, business shutdowns and physical and social distancing many are living with stress, anxiety and uncertainty. In many instances there is job loss and in others the workload and demand has risen. We have decided to shift our focus a bit and in the next few days you will see us taking some action to not just help businesses but also bring some smiles to our front line warriors in the medical field, first responders and front line workers.”

While YTC is based out of Springville, it services across the state and nationally, and has taken measures to help struggling businesses on a broader scale.

Garcia said that if a shirt is purchased from out of state, he will direct the money toward a business in that area if asked to do so.

Garcia has already been able to purchase gift cards from several local businesses and national chains, and delivered to front line workers; most recently the Springville Fire Department. One small business owner based out of American Fork saw this as a perfect opportunity to support a cause dear to her heart.

Melissa Catmull, manager of UtahRun in American Fork used to work as a nurse, and said that when she heard what Garcia and YTC was doing, she knew she wanted to be a part of it.

“I purchased five shirts, and asked that my gift cards be from UtahRUN because I’m also the manager of that small, locally owned and operated business,” Catmull said. “I also have firsthand experience with suicide, and am a former nurse, so this cause is important to me on multiple levels.”

YourTribe Clothing will be selling the Quarent;ne shirts until the social distancing restrictions are lifted.

Shirts can be purchased at your-tribe-clothing-company.myshopify.com/products/quarant-ned-%E2%99%A5%EF%B8%8F-5-gift-card-campaign. For updated information follow @yourtribeclothing on Instagram and Facebook.