Jones selected as teacher of the month

Jakenzie Jones was recognized as the March Teacher of the Month for American Leadership Academy. This is Jones’ second year at ALA. She teaches eighth and tenth grade Health.

Jones graduated from Utah Valley University in 2018 with a Bachelor’s in Health Education, a minor in Public and Community Health, and a second minor in Autism Studies.

Some of her hobbies include traveling to Europe, Mexico, and all over the United States. She also loves to scrapbook, bake, and decorate cookies. When she isn’t teaching, her favorite thing to do is spend time with her husband and four nieces. (Serve Daily submission.)