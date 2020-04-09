Life is cyclical

In this crazy and unprecedented time of uncertainty it is important to recognize that life is cyclical.

As we move forward through April it’s no joke that things are going to be dire for many people around us. It saddens my heart that so many are sick and so many are dying. May we at this time pause and have a moment of silence for those that we have lost. They are our family members, friends, and neighbors.

Each with dreams and passions and goals. Abruptly stopped. May we be the cog in the circle of life that chooses to project positivity, love, and support to those around us. To give each other the benefit of the doubt that each other is doing their best to maintain social distancing and not spread this deadly virus. We never know the path others are traveling.

For example, I recall hearing a story, where a man was on a train or a bus with his kids and his kids were acting rowdy and unruly. Being loud and obnoxious to other passengers. Someone sitting next to him asked how he could allow his kids to be so unruly. The man responded with something along the lines of, “Oh, I’m sorry we are just heading back home after having a funeral for my wife.” WOW! We never know the journey another is on. What a great time to be kinder in person and especially online via social media and other forms of communication.

A couple of months ago I shared about the Serve Daily Cards. Here you will see next to my picture two of the most popular cards.

The first is the one with a purple flower on it that says YOU ARE AMAZING, REMEMBER THAT.

The second has a daisy on it and says KINDNESS COMMUNICATES LOVE. BE KIND.

These two cards can and the messages on them, when believed or followed can have a huge impact on your life and those around you. Remember YOU ARE AMAZING. YOU ARE IMPORTANT! Repeat these words in your mind daily, but change it to “I AM AMAZING, I AM IMPORTANT”. Then you should feel good about yourself and be able to communicate love to your neighbors by being kind.

Remember kindness causes ripples and those ripples eventually make it back to us.

As always, go out and find someone to Serve Daily, it’ll put a smile on their face and yours.

Until next time, find more great local stories in the remaining pages of this paper and visit our site at servedaily.com. (Baird is Publisher of Serve Daily.)