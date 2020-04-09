Spanish Fork business experiencing unparalleled growth

Dave Anderson is the Community and Economic Development Director for Spanish Fork City and he is obviously doing a good job at negotiating new brand name businesses to come to town.

This work involves the leadership from city, county, and state bureaucracies to create a pro-business environment and assist companies in minimizing planning and development time. Business development is looking at the brand name national business found in the vicinity of I-15 and U.S. Highway 6. Now we have two more well-known businesses coming to the area.

Hobby Lobby, a name you are familiar with as a mega arts and crafts store, will be building on a lot north of the Spanish Fork Wal-Mart. This will be their seventh store in Utah and nationally they operate they operate 822 stores.

It is a privately owned business started with $600 in David Green’s garage in 1970 making picture frames. The first Hobby Lobby store opened in Oklahoma City in 1972. The brand is known for its Christian beliefs and its position against government requirements to cover emergency contraceptives. Their corporate position was subsequently upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court based on the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

In-N-Out Burger is planning on building on a site near U.S. Highway 6 at 795 East 800 North. This is a site formally occupied by a building housing Gold’s Gym, which became VASA Fitness Center. That building has now been torn down to make way for new business development. This will be the 11th location for In-N-Out Burger in Utah.

The privately owned company founded in 1948 currently operates 340 restaurants in six western states. It is also known as a Christian based company that treats and pays their employees well. The president of In-N-Out Burger, Lynsi Snyder, is the granddaughter of the founder Harry Snyder. (Helmick is a Serve Daily contributor.)