Advanced Learning Center fires up 3D printers to produce masks for first responders

If you could walk through the halls at the Advanced Learning Center you would see they are empty of students.

The only sound to hear is the hum of eight, 3D printers.

The 3D printers are working non-stop to produce protective reusable masks for law enforcement and firefighters.

Ronda Hair and Adam Barlow have been at the forefront of this COVID endeavor, making sure those printers are going constantly.

So far, the ALC 3D printers produced masks for the Salem Police Department, the Provo Police Department, and the Payson Fire and Rescue Departments. (Serve Daily submission.)