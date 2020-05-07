Help lines offer support for those struggling

As COVID-19 continues to play a role in lives and livelihoods it is important to know that there are many resources available in the community to support mental health needs.

Crisis lines like the National Suicide Crisis Hotline 1-800-273-8255 or Textline 741741 along with other downloadable apps like SafeUT have always been helpful to individuals in crisis but a new wave of less urgent but emotional “help lines” and resources are here to provide support at this time of crisis.

Help lines, warm lines, and emotional support lines are being utilized increasingly by residents.

These can be helpful to individuals who are trying to process feelings of frustration or fear in personal circumstances.

Sometimes it is nice to just have an active listener who cares as we express personal frustrations and anxieties.

An explanation of three of these local resources are as follows with relevant content taken from their pages: Warm Line 801-587-1055/7 days a week/8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

This peer support, non-crisis, line is a phone number people can call to get support and learn about available mental health and recovery resources relevant to them or their loved ones.

As emergency hotlines are increasingly overwhelmed with non-emergency calls, warm lines are becoming more and more common. Emotional Health Relief Hotline 833-442-2211/7 days a week/ 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Intermountain HealthCare is now offering this hotline as a free resource for both health professionals and community members who need emotional health guidance during these uncertain times.

Callers are connected with a trained caregiver who can provide appropriate self-care tools, peer support, treatment options, crisis resources, and more.

As far as we know, no state has ever offered the public a service like this that brings self-care, at-home support, and crisis resources together in a single, digitally-enabled way.

Interpretation services are available.

Disaster Relief Hotline 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746. 24/7

If you or a loved one is having a difficult time coping with recent disasters, emotionally or mentally, the Disaster Distress Hotline is available 24/7 and in many languages.

An anonymous user of one of these helplines explained that they didn’t want to burden their family with their thoughts of anxiety and just needed to talk to someone that didn’t live with them in order to process the emotions they were feeling. The person on the other end of the call was trained, compassionate, and helpful.

The helpline provided a nonthreatening outlet during a time of great stress. While our community is transitioning into a new normal, we may still be experiencing feelings of uncertainty, fear, negativity, anxiety, depression, and even anger. Helplines can offer valuable outlets while some experience delays to regular therapy appointments. (Serve Daily submission.)