In uncertain times, viewpoints may differ but sense of community remains strong

Recently, I ventured out to the store to buy some much needed items that I wasn’t able to purchase online. And, like many of you, I was met with a strange sight and accompanying feeling. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, there were many people who were wearing masks and gloves. As I walked the aisles, eye contact was sporadic at best, and social distancing was observed strictly.

Also, while at the store, I saw many people who were not wearing masks as they tried to go about their normal lives the best they could, given the circumstances.

Later that day, I went for a run on a dirt trail up Payson Canyon. During my time in the great outdoors, I saw more people than I was used to seeing, but far fewer than those I had seen at the grocery store.

I saw a couple of people laying in hammocks in the pine forest trees. I passed a family hiking with their kids and dog. Each time, we respected the distance of each other by stepping aside, and a “hello” was always exchanged. It was quite refreshing to be in nature and seeing friendly faces who were also enjoying some time outside.

When I went home, I checked my social media news feed, and saw a news article a friend had posted about the devastating effects COVID-19 was having on many of the Native American people living on reservations. I liked her post because it told a story of heartache that I didn’t understand; I shared it because it needed to be shared. I then scrolled down and saw a post by another friend who had attended a peaceful rally protesting measures that were being taken to close businesses. A small-business owner, he was being affected greatly by what was happening. I liked his post, not because I agree or disagree, but because I valued his opinion, and was grateful for the perspective that he brought to the table.

There are so many thoughts and opinions going around, and actions taken based on each. There are facts on all sides of this multifaceted coin, and if you take a step back, you will see that there is truth and validity everywhere.

Your truth may not be mine, and mine may not be yours, but I thank you for sharing your truth with me. I have been served by the thoughts and opinions of others because each has helped me to more fully understand the world around me.

When this is all said and done, what we will have left is the stories to tell, so please keep sharing them. (Brown is a Serve Daily contributor.)