Fiesta Days Rodeo to be held as scheduled

Spanish Fork City, the Fiesta Days Rodeo Committee, and the Diamond Fork Riding Club are excited to announce that the 2020 Fiesta Days Rodeo will be held as scheduled on July 20-24, 2020. Entering its 78th year, the Fiesta Days Rodeo is a staple in the annual Fiesta Days celebration, renowned throughout the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), and a member of the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame.

“Deciding to continue with the Fiesta Days Rodeo this year has been a very deliberate and thoughtful process”, said City Manager and Rodeo Committee Member Seth Perrins. “Since March, we have met regularly with staff, the Mayor and City Council, the rodeo committee, PRCA representatives, and even county and state officials to determine how we could continue with the rodeo while honoring public-health guidelines.”

The City has worked with State and County health officials to determine the measures that will be required to reduce the potential for spread of COVID-19 at the rodeo. The following measures will be required of attendees, staff, and participants:

● Attendees and staff will be required to wear a face covering. This eliminates the need for 6-foot distancing between non-family groups.

● Children under the age of 2 will not be required to wear a face covering.

● Face coverings will be available for attendees who come without one.

● Participants will be symptom-checked before competing.

● Participants will be required to wear a face covering, except for when they are competing.

“We are thrilled to have the Fiesta Days Rodeo this year”, said Mayor Steve Leifson. “It has been a priority to do whatever we can to make sure the rodeo could happen. In a time when there has been so much change, having our rodeo represents getting back to a more normalway of life.”

Rodeo tickets may be purchased online at sfcitytix.com . Current ticket holders who choose

not to come to the rodeo may request a refund before Friday, June 19. To request a refund,please call 801.804.4501.

Spanish Fork City and the Fiesta Days Rodeo Committee appreciate the support of our loyal sponsors and attendees, and look forward to having a great 2020 Fiesta Days Rodeo. More information regarding the rodeo is available at sffiestadaysrodeo.com .

Other Fiesta Days Events

The Fiesta Days Committee continues to evaluate all other Fiesta Days events and posts those updates as they become available at sffiestadays.com . Please check back regularly for updates regarding the entire Fiesta Days celebration.